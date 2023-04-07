Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Jacksonville Routt Catholic nipped Springfield Southeast 7-6 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 7.

In recent action on March 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Piasa Southwestern on April 1 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.