An electrician would've been needed to get Decatur Eisenhower on the scoreboard because Jacksonville wouldn't allow it in a 15-0 shutout on May 10 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Athens and Jacksonville took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on May 5 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.