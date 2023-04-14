A vice-like defensive effort helped Villa Grove squeeze Decatur Lutheran 15-0 in a shutout performance for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 14.
In recent action on April 8, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Villa Grove took on Catlin Salt Fork on April 6 at Villa Grove High School.
