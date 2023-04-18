Defense dominated as Tolono Unity pitched a 6-0 shutout of Argenta-Oreana for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tolono Unity took on Mattoon on April 14 at Mattoon High School.
