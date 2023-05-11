Metamora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 3-0 in Illinois high school baseball on May 11.
In recent action on May 6, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Metamora took on Bartonville Limestone on May 1 at Metamora High School.
