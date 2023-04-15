A suffocating defense helped Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central handle Peoria Richwoods 10-0 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 15.
In recent action on April 11, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Normal and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Orion on April 7 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
