A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Chicago Kenwood shutout Chicago Payton 2-0 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 22.

In recent action on May 13, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Ogden on May 11 at Chicago Ogden International School.

