A suffocating defense helped Tolono Unity handle Pontiac 11-0 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 6.
In recent action on March 30, Pontiac faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity took on Stanford Olympia on March 30 at Stanford Olympia High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.