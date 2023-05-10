East Peoria's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Metamora 6-0 in Illinois high school baseball on May 10.
In recent action on May 1, Metamora faced off against Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria took on Normal on April 29 at East Peoria High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.