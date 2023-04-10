No scoring allowed. That was the mantra East Peoria followed in snuffing Canton's offense 3-0 on April 10 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 29, Canton faced off against Bartonville Limestone and East Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on April 5 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

