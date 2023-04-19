Downs Tri-Valley unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Colfax Ridgeview in a 10-0 shutout at Colfax Ridgeview on April 19 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 14, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Tremont on April 14 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.

