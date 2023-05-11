Gilman Iroquois West turned in a thorough domination of Colfax Ridgeview 16-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 2, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Gilman Iroquois West took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on May 5 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.