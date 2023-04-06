Gillespie put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Raymond Lincolnwood in a 5-2 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 6.

In recent action on March 30, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Edinburg and Gillespie took on Riverton on March 25 at Riverton High School.

