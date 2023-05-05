Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley pushed past Herscher for a 7-4 win in Illinois high school baseball on May 5.
In recent action on April 25, Herscher faced off against Coal City and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on May 1 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
