Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley chalked up in tripping Lexington 6-4 in Illinois high school baseball on April 12.

In recent action on April 7, Lexington faced off against Tremont and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Kankakee Bishop McNamara on April 8 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

