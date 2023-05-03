Stanford Olympia swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Deer Creek-Mackinaw 11-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on May 3.

In recent action on April 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Williamsville and Stanford Olympia took on Mason City Illini Central on April 28 at Mason City Illini Central High School.

