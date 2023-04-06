The force was strong for Springfield as it pierced Chicago Whitney Young during Thursday's 16-6 thumping in Illinois high school baseball action on April 6.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Ogden and Springfield took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on March 29 at Springfield High School.
