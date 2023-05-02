Pleasant Plains showed no mercy to Mason City Illini Central, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 19-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 27, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Williamsville on April 27 at Pleasant Plains High School.

