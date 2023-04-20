Peoria Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lexington 9-4 Thursday in Illinois high school baseball on April 20.
In recent action on April 15, Lexington faced off against Mt Pulaski and Peoria Christian took on Pontiac on April 11 at Peoria Christian School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.