Fithian Oakwood dominated from start to finish in an imposing 20-1 win over Hoopeston during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 10, Hoopeston faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Fithian Oakwood took on Mahomet-Seymour on April 12 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.