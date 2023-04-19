Fisher turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 7-3 win over Heyworth in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 19.

In recent action on April 12, Heyworth faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Fisher took on LeRoy on April 14 at Fisher High School.

