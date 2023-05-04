Fairbury Prairie Central put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Stanford Olympia for a 7-2 victory on May 4 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 28, Stanford Olympia faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Fairbury Prairie Central took on El Paso-Gridley on April 28 at El Paso-Gridley High School.
