It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Eureka wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 4-2 over Tremont for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 26.

In recent action on April 19, Tremont faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Eureka took on El Paso-Gridley on April 21 at El Paso-Gridley High School.

