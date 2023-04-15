Eureka's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Streator Woodland 22-2 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 15.

In recent action on April 5, Streator Woodland faced off against Lexington and Eureka took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 10 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.

