Eureka survived Glasford Illini Bluffs in a 3-1 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 7.
In recent action on March 30, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Brimfield and Eureka took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on March 28 at Eureka High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.