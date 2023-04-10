Dominating defense was the calling card of Eureka as it shut out Downs Tri-Valley 10-0 on April 10 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on April 5, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Eureka took on Minonk Fieldcrest on April 5 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.