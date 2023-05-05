Eureka showed it had the juice to douse Farmington in a runs barrage during a 11-1 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 5.

In recent action on April 28, Farmington faced off against Peoria Christian and Eureka took on Lexington on May 1 at Lexington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.