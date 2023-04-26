El Paso-Gridley painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Minonk Fieldcrest's pitching for a 11-2 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley took on Eureka on April 21 at El Paso-Gridley High School.
