El Paso-Gridley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Colfax Ridgeview 8-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Hoopeston and El Paso-Gridley took on Peru St Bede on March 28 at Peru St Bede High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.