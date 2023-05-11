El Paso-Gridley's river of runs eventually washed away Mt. Pulaski in an 8-3 cavalcade in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.
In recent action on May 4, Mt Pulaski faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Henry-Senachwine on May 6 at Henry-Senachwine High School.
