El Paso-Gridley topped Henry-Senachwine 4-3 in a tough tilt on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.
Recently on May 2, El Paso-Gridley squared off with Bloomington Central Catholic in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.