A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Effingham St. Anthony nabbed it to nudge past Tolono Unity 4-3 at Tolono Unity High on April 25 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 21, Tolono Unity faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Effingham St Anthony took on Charleston on April 19 at Charleston High School.
