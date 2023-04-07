East Peoria showed it had the juice to douse Stanford Olympia in a runs barrage during a 22-8 win for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 7.

In recent action on March 30, Stanford Olympia faced off against Tolono Unity and East Peoria took on Bartonville Limestone on April 3 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

