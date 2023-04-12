East Peoria showed it had the juice to douse Canton in a runs barrage during a 15-1 win in Illinois high school baseball on April 12.

In recent action on April 8, Canton faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer and East Peoria took on Stanford Olympia on April 7 at Stanford Olympia High School.

