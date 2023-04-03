East Peoria corralled Bartonville Limestone's offense and never let go to fuel a 9-0 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 3.

In recent action on March 29, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Canton and East Peoria took on Peoria Richwoods on March 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School.

