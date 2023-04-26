Dunlap's defense kept Canton under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 7-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 19, Canton faced off against Metamora and Dunlap took on East Peoria on April 19 at Dunlap High School.

