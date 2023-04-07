Downs Tri-Valley trucked Minonk Fieldcrest on the road to a 9-6 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on March 29, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Peru St Bede and Downs Tri-Valley took on Lexington on April 3 at Lexington High School.
