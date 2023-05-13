Downs Tri-Valley stomped on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-3 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 13.
In recent action on May 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Downs Tri-Valley took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on May 6 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School.
