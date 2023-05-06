Downs Tri-Valley didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Braidwood Reed-Custer's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Braidwood Reed-Custer High on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 2, Braidwood Reed-Custer faced off against Coal City and Downs Tri-Valley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 28 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
