Mt. Pulaski's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Edinburg 10-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 10.
In recent action on April 3, Edinburg faced off against Nokomis and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on March 31 at Clinton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.