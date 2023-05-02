No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Jacksonville as it controlled Springfield Lanphier's offense 13-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 26, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Normal University on April 26 at Jacksonville High School.

