Deerfield Zell didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Chicago Intrinsic's attack in a virtuoso 12-0 performance for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 9.

In recent action on May 4, Chicago Intrinsic faced off against Chicago Foreman and Deerfield Zell took on Chicago Christ the King on April 27 at Chicago Christ the King School.

