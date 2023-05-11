St. Joseph-Ogden's defense throttled Mattoon, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 6, Mattoon faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and St Joseph-Ogden took on Decatur St Teresa on May 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.