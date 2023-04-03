No worries, Pontiac's defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Champaign St. Thomas More for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 3.
In recent action on March 30, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Pontiac took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on March 30 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.