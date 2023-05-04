In recent action on April 28, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Taft on April 28 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.