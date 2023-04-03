Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Westville stopped Hoopeston to the tune of a 15-0 shutout in Illinois high school baseball on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, Hoopeston faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Westville took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on March 30 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

