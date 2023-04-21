Deer Creek-Mackinaw turned in a thorough domination of Fisher 12-3 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 21.

In recent action on April 14, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Eureka on April 17 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.

