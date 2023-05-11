Decatur St. Teresa's impenetrable defense prompted a 13-0 blanking of Argenta-Oreana for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 11.
In recent action on May 2, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Mt Pulaski and Decatur St Teresa took on St Joseph-Ogden on May 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
