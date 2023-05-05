Danville Schlarman showed its poise to outlast a game Watseka squad for a 10-8 victory at Watseka High on May 5 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 28, Watseka faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Danville Schlarman took on Westville on May 1 at Danville Schlarman High School.

