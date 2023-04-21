It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Danville Schlarman had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Gilman Iroquois West 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 21.

In recent action on April 11, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Fisher and Danville Schlarman took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 14 at Danville Schlarman High School.

